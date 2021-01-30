Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

