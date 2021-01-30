Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,576.25

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,576.25 and traded as high as $1,768.50. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,746.50, with a volume of 943,133 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.23. The company has a market cap of £6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 336.96.

In related news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo purchased 22,500 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

