Build-A-Bear Workshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,561 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BBW opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

