BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,208.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $53.45 million and $39,208.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.16 or 0.00876857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04301278 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017981 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

