Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.07.

NYSE:BC opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

