Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.07.
NYSE:BC opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
