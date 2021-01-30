Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 2,317,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,022,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

