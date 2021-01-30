Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:BROG opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of -0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brooge Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.