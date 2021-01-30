Brokers Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

