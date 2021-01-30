Brokers Set Expectations for Apache Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

