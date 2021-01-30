Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 684,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

