Brokers Offer Predictions for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.78 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

