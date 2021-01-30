Brokers Offer Predictions for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,709,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

