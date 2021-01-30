Brokers Offer Predictions for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $78.06.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.