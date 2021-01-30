Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $24.95

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,014,061 shares of company stock valued at $224,381,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

