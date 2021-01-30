Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$12.52

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.52.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.56. 596,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.56. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1898173 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

