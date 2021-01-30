Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price at $238.22

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.96. 42,503,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,100,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.83. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

