Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $270.67

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Masimo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Masimo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $255.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

