Brokerages Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 7,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,507. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

