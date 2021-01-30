Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price at $16.50

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

TWNK stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 10,602,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,109. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 186,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $2,525,882.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,007. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 98,423 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $7,765,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

