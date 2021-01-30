Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,262

Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

HSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

HSV traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,044 ($13.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,075.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,198.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 2,700 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £28,836 ($37,674.42). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,243 shares of company stock worth $5,586,127.

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

