Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $78.07

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

