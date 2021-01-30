Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price at $1.12

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.08.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

