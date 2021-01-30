Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) PT at $15.83

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $783,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

