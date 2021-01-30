Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $57.78

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,811. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

