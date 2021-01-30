Brokerages Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $53.86

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $35,314.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

