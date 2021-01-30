Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.72. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. 436,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,413,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.