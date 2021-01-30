Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. South State reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.74 on Monday. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in South State by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in South State by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in South State by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.