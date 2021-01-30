Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. South State reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.74 on Monday. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in South State by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in South State by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in South State by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.