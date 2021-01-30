Brokerages Expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. 260,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

