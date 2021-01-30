Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $261.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NICE by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NICE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

