Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

