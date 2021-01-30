Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.