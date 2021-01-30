Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 30.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 192.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

