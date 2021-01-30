Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediciNova.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.