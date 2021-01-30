Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 6,691,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

