Brokerages Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIT. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:CIT opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

