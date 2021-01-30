Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $15.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $16.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,496,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,904. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

