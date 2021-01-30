Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $909.54 Million

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $909.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.87. 4,508,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,481. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

