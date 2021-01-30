Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post $1.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of $3.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:RGA traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,087. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $155.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

