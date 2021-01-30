Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 347,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.92 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

