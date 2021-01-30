Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares dropped 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 1,249,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,173,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of -146.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

