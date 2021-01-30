Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

BRMK opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

