Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

