Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BRX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

