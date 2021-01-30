Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.