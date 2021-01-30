Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in January

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Britvic has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

