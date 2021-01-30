Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in January

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Britvic has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.10.
About Britvic
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.