Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

