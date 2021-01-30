Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $14.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

