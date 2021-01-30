Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.65. 343,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,235. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

