Bridgeworth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,193,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,412,324. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

