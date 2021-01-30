Bridgeworth LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. 4,967,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.