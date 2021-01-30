Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. 3,341,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

