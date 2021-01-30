Bridgeworth LLC Buys 107 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.47. 1,718,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.